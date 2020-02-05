Home
More Obituaries for Janet CONNELLY
Janet Theresa CONNELLY

Janet Theresa CONNELLY Notice
CONNELLY (nee Egan) Janet Therese Passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2020. Dearly loved daughter of the late Alexander and Irene. Cherished wife of John (dec). Treasured and adored mother of Tony, Robbie, Gayle and Jackie. Treasured mother-in-law of Angela, Erin, Warren and Terry. Cherished and adored grandmother of Ebony, Mollie and Joe; Mackenzie, Jonah, and Montanna, Kyle and Zoe; Greta, Finn and Halle. xxxx Treasured memories of a beautiful soul.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Feb. 5, 2020
