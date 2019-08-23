|
|
HEYM June To June, my dearest wife of 62 years. When I think about the happiness that you and I shared. Life and love served up so much, much more than we ever dared. Although we seldom mentioned it, we both knew it was true. We had the kind of happiness, life gave to very few. A home that we both cherished, a family we held dear. And love for one another that endured throughout the years. Deeply missed Ron xxx xx Much loved Mum of Deb & Terry Adored Nanna of Hannah & Stephen, April & Levi. It is what it is. Life goes on, but memories stay forever. I will miss you terribly and I can't promise there won't be any tears. I love you Mum. Deb xxx xx To my dearest Nanna, There will never be anyone that will be able to call me "darling" as sweetly as you did. I will miss you more than you could imagine and I'm so grateful life gave me you as my Nanna. All my love, Han xxx xx My dearest Nanna, I don't quite know what to say. This doesn't feel real. For now, all I can say, is thank you for being the only Nanna I needed. I'll miss you always and love you forever. Love always, April xxx xx Loving Mum of Michele & Andrew Adored Nanna of Abbey In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill. We love you xxx xx Dearest Mum of Angela & David Adored Nanna June of Tim, Brooke, Zac & Stu. Treasured Great Grand Mother of Myla. Our minds know you are in a better place, where there is no pain. You are at peace. We understand that. We just wish we could explain that to our hearts. Forever loved Angela & David xxx xx Nanna June Gone, but never forgotten. Love Tim, Brooke & Myla xxx xx Nanna June You are gone, but thank you for all the soft, sweet things you left behind in my home, in my head, in my heart. Love Zac & April xxx xx Nanna June There are no goodbyes. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart. Love Stu xxx xx
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Aug. 23, 2019