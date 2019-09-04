|
SHRIVE Kenneth James 31.08.1931 - 2.09.2019 There's an old farmer who has closed his last gate. The sheep are dozing peacefully, and the ute is in the shed. He's packed up the tools and his boots are tucked neatly at the back door. It's finally knock off time for this hard working man of the land. His gold toothed smile and heart to match, will live on through his next generations. We'll never stop sharing his stories or yearning for one more hug or a "cheerio" on the phone. We will love you forever. Rest easy. Devoted husband of Jeanette. Cherished father and father in law of Janeane and Rick, Peter and Kerryn. Loving Grandfather of Bree and Shannon, Trent and Alicia, Josh and Sarah, Nathan and Amber, Amy and Nathan. Great Grandpa to Joe, Sam, Alexis and Atlas. XO A kind and gentle man. Hopefully these qualities have been passed on to us all. I will miss your phone calls. Your loving son Peter. XO Thankyou Dad for all you have given over the years, caring for Nana and then Mum. I am having a port with you tonight. Love you always Janeane XO
