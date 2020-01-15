Home
Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
St Pius X Church
419 Waterdale Road
Heidelberg West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard MORRISSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Oswald MORRISSEY

Add a Memory
Leonard Oswald MORRISSEY Notice
MORRISSEY Leonard Oswald Passed away peacefully on Jan 10, 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Molly of 71 years. Loved and loving father of Phoebe, Jim, Kaye, Roy (dec), Cecilia, and their families. In God's care Funeral Mass will be offered at St Pius X Church, 419 Waterdale Road, Heidelberg West on FRIDAY (Jan 17, 2020) at 1.00pm. The funeral will leave following refreshments for burial at Fawkner Memorial Park, Sydney Road, Fawkner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Police Legacy. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Tobin Brother Funerals Doncaster 98401155 Member AFDA



logo
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -