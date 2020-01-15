|
MORRISSEY Leonard Oswald Passed away peacefully on Jan 10, 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Molly of 71 years. Loved and loving father of Phoebe, Jim, Kaye, Roy (dec), Cecilia, and their families. In God's care Funeral Mass will be offered at St Pius X Church, 419 Waterdale Road, Heidelberg West on FRIDAY (Jan 17, 2020) at 1.00pm. The funeral will leave following refreshments for burial at Fawkner Memorial Park, Sydney Road, Fawkner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Police Legacy. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Tobin Brother Funerals Doncaster 98401155 Member AFDA
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Jan. 15, 2020