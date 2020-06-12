|
|
PRESTON Leslie Matthew (Les) Aged 88 of Warragul. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 5, 2020. He was gallant to the end. Son to Jack and Nellie (both dec.) of Avoca. Brother to John (dec.), Lorraine (dec.) and Brother-in-law to Nancy. Dearly loved Husband to Eileen. Loving Father to Bruce, Douglas, Colin and Anne. Adored Grandad to Chelsea, Thomas, Heidi, Kurt, Indianna, Makayla, Elouise and Jasmine. Our lives were enriched by his love. For Funeral details please visit: www.nielsenfunerals.com.au NIELSEN FUNERALS Warragul 5623 2771
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on June 12, 2020