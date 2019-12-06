|
|
McRae Malcolm John 22-12-1933 - 2-12-2019 Passed away peacefully at John Flynn Hospital Queensland on 2nd December, aged 85. Father to Steve and daughter In-Law to Gloria, Grandpa to Alaura and Claudia, Brother to Geoff (dec), Robert (dec), Alan (dec), Graeme, sister Joy and families. Funeral arrangements by A Gentle Touch Funerals Mudgeeraba, Queensland. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Malcolm McRae will be held at Tweed Heads Memorials Crematorium on Monday 9th December at 11.30am (NSW time).
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Dec. 6, 2019