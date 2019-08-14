Home
Mark Edward PARISH

Mark Edward PARISH Notice
PARISH Mark Edward 5.3.1961 - 10.8.2019 Son of Rowie & Bob (dec). Brother to Daryl (dec), Julie (dec), & Robyn. Uncle to Luke, Jess, Brett, Donna, Robert & Melissa. ---- ---- My son Mark, Gone, but you will never be forgotten. Thank you for being the best son to me. You're now up there fishing with your Dad. Love, Mum. xx ---- ---- My brother Mark, I'm heartbroken that I couldn't help you. You're now at peace. I promise I will look after your best mate Willie. Love, your sister Robyn. xx ---- ----
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Aug. 14, 2019
