MARKS Heather Janis Aged 63 Passed away quietly at home in Horsham. Loving Mother of Leanne Muir, Michael Muir, Bruce Muir (dec), Brendan Muir "Benno" and Frederick Muir. Mother-in-law of Kelly Saylor-Muir "My Island Girl" Proud Grandmother of Emma, Nicole, Jayden, Mitchell, Cobbie, Tyshira, Janaya, Teagan, Mack, Charlotte, Benjiman, Elizabeth, Jack, Kalam, Takanie, Cody, Kasey and Trent. Great Grandmother of Xavier. Beloved sibling of Lynette, Raymond, Darcy, Annita, Karen, Norman "Jacko"(dec), Anthony "Brommo"(dec), and Brendan "Benno". Loved and cherished by family members and friends
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on July 5, 2019
