|
|
KEAM (nee Pilgrim) Mary Isabel Passed away peacefully at Avonlea Hostel, Nhill on Monday March 23rd 2020, aged 95 years.
Loved wife of Graham (dec).
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of
Judy & John, Margaret & Neale,
Beverlee & Greg and Don.
Loving grandmother to Sam, Sophie, Rosie, Victor, Oliver and their partners.
Great grandmother to Kaylee, Eva and Elon.
'Now re-united with Dad'
(Due to the Restrictions of the
COVID-19 Regulations)
A private graveside funeral service
was held for Mary
on Thursday March 26th 2020
at the Nhill Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 27, 2020