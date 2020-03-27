Home
Mary Isabel KEAM


1924 - 2020
Mary Isabel KEAM Notice
KEAM (nee Pilgrim) Mary Isabel Passed away peacefully at Avonlea Hostel, Nhill on Monday March 23rd 2020, aged 95 years.



Loved wife of Graham (dec).



Cherished mother and mother-in-law of

Judy & John, Margaret & Neale,

Beverlee & Greg and Don.



Loving grandmother to Sam, Sophie, Rosie, Victor, Oliver and their partners.



Great grandmother to Kaylee, Eva and Elon.



'Now re-united with Dad'



(Due to the Restrictions of the

COVID-19 Regulations)



A private graveside funeral service

was held for Mary

on Thursday March 26th 2020

at the Nhill Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 27, 2020
