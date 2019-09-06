Home
More Obituaries for Mary CALDOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean CALDOW

Mary Jean CALDOW Notice
CALDOW (nee Robertson) Mary Jean 07.01.1925 - 04.09.2019 Loving wife of Donald (dec). Beloved and blessed mother and mother-in-law of Marian & Gerrard, Jenny & Barry, Wayne & Pam. Adored and adoring Nan to Gaynor & Russell, Heath & Emily, Sam & Pippa, Andrew & Marion, Tess, Tom & Heidi, & Hugh. Great-Nan of Gabriella & Harvey, Rose & Joshua, William & Patrick, & Teddie. 'Goodness & mercy all my life shall surely follow me; and in God's house for evermore my dwelling place shall be.'
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Sept. 6, 2019
