Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma RUWOLDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Lugwig RUWOLDT

Add a Memory
Norma Lugwig RUWOLDT Notice
RUWOLDT Norman Ludwig Born 4 April 1927 in Murtoa Passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st Sept 2019 aged 92. Much loved husband and lifelong partner of Rose. Father and father in law to Graeme & Chris, Timothy, Mark, Robert & Wendy, Jan & Tony and Steven & Suzanne. Much loved grandfather to Carl, James, Emma, Jennifer, Lauren, Kate, Justin, Samantha (DEC), Holly, Alex, Sean and Cooper. Great Grandfather to Abigail, Emilie, Oliver, Angus, Sonny, Maeja, Luella, Ariana, Harriet, Jonah and Lyla. A man of great Christian faith, who was loving and kind and was always willing to help others. He worked tirelessly to support his family and the community. Loved by all he will be deeply missed.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.