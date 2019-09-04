|
RUWOLDT Norman Ludwig Born 4 April 1927 in Murtoa Passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st Sept 2019 aged 92. Much loved husband and lifelong partner of Rose. Father and father in law to Graeme & Chris, Timothy, Mark, Robert & Wendy, Jan & Tony and Steven & Suzanne. Much loved grandfather to Carl, James, Emma, Jennifer, Lauren, Kate, Justin, Samantha (DEC), Holly, Alex, Sean and Cooper. Great Grandfather to Abigail, Emilie, Oliver, Angus, Sonny, Maeja, Luella, Ariana, Harriet, Jonah and Lyla. A man of great Christian faith, who was loving and kind and was always willing to help others. He worked tirelessly to support his family and the community. Loved by all he will be deeply missed.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Sept. 4, 2019