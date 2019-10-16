|
TAYLOR Phillip James Brian (Jim) 3.6.1934 - 9.10.2019 Passed away peacefully with family by his side, aged 85. Jim lived a life full of family, cars, music, humour and his beloved Carlton. The eldest of fourteen, husband to Thelma, a father of eleven, grandfather to eighteen, and great grandfather to thirteen. He was married to Thelma for 65 years. Once a shearer, and the town gardener, his passion for life never waned. A great storyteller and jokester, he kept us entertained. He potters no more in the garden, He strolls no more down the path, But the years we shared together will live forever in our hearts. Loved husband of Thelma. Father and father in law to Caroline (dec), Brian and Wendy, Debbie and Greg, Julie and Rod (dec), Kerry and Gary, Rodney (dec), Lindy and Dennis, Marie and John, Judy and Keith, Glenn and Jo, and Sharon and Steve.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Oct. 16, 2019