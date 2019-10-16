|
|
Taylor
Phillip James Brian (Jim)
They say a house survives anything if it has a solid foundation. Dad you provided a solid foundation for us all, and we can survive anything that life throws our way. Thanks for your wisdom, wit and guidance over the years. Rest in peace dad, we will miss you every day.
Love Marie and John
Heaven's lawns are forever immaculately manicured now. It is such a blessing to be able to reflect on so many happy memories & a full life that you lived. Your sparkle continues on in all the family. We will greatly miss your cheeky antics. Rest in Peace Poppy.
Love Sharna, Alperen & your Great Grandson on the way
The heart and life of our family. Pop, you created joy everywhere you went and put a smile on all of our faces with your quick wit and cheeky sense of humour. You taught us what family is supposed to look like and how to live simply and happily. We miss you so much and the absence we're feeling without you is immense. We love you so much, rest easy.
All our love Chloe & Alec
Wimmera Funerals
53811444
Published in Horsham Wimmera Mail-Times on Oct. 16, 2019