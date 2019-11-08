|
RUWOLDT OAM
Rex Gerhard
26/4/1923 – 6/11/2019
Passed away peacefully, aged 96. Farmhand, chicken farmer, WW2 Army veteran (19 Machine Gun Battalion), Darwin Defender, businessman, manufacturer, entrepreneur, orchid fancier, lifelong RSL member.
Loved husband of Lois (dec) and Pat. Father, father-in-law of Jon, Helen and Robert (dec), Ian (dec), Chris, and Margaret. Grandpa to Michael, Andrew, Emma & David, Paul & Dave, great-grandpa to Robbie, Jack, and Ailie.
Sincere thanks to the exceptional staff at Craigcare Mt Martha for their kindness, care and support of Rex over the last two+ years. Private cremation, no flowers please.
Tobin Bros Mt Martha
(03) 5975 2233
Published in Horsham Wimmera Mail-Times on Nov. 8, 2019