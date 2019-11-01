|
WOOD Richard Charles Passed away peacefully at home at Windermere on Monday 28th October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Beverlie. Loved and loving father of Natalie (Dec), Rebecca & Adele, step father of Aaron, Christopher and Thomas, grandfather of Edward, Alexander, Emma, Allison, Charlie, John, Hamish & Lachlan, father in law of Richard, Graeme and Pim. Thank you for the years we shared and the loving memories you gave. We will cherish them always. Rest in peace.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Nov. 1, 2019