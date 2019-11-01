Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard KRELLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John KRELLE

Add a Memory
Richard John KRELLE Notice
Krelle Richard John Born on February 2nd 1947 Died peacefully on October 28th 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Alexandra, Raphael and Maria, Lydia and Edward (Upjohn), Renate and Tim (O'Neill), Catriona, and Petrina and Lukas (Schollbauer). Proud grandfather of Julius, Luca and Allegra, Claire, Sophie and Georgia, Max and William. Son of Edward Carl (Charlie, dec.) and Esther (Essie, dec.) of Minyip. Rest in peace, Dad. Safe in God's keeping.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -