|
|
Krelle Richard John Born on February 2nd 1947 Died peacefully on October 28th 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Alexandra, Raphael and Maria, Lydia and Edward (Upjohn), Renate and Tim (O'Neill), Catriona, and Petrina and Lukas (Schollbauer). Proud grandfather of Julius, Luca and Allegra, Claire, Sophie and Georgia, Max and William. Son of Edward Carl (Charlie, dec.) and Esther (Essie, dec.) of Minyip. Rest in peace, Dad. Safe in God's keeping.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Nov. 1, 2019