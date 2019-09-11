|
|
BLOBEL Robert Gustave 17/08/1928 - 8/09/2019 Passed away peacfully from a broken heart. Dearly devoted husband of Coral (dec). Loving and caring father of Christine (Gerdtz), Colin and Trevor. Loved father in law of John, Denise and Iris. Loving Grandpa of Luke and Erin, Paul and Cassie, Adam, Courtney, Carleigh and Tara. Loving great grandpa of Chontelle, Trinity, Sophia, Imogen, Harrison and Harriet. Reunited with his beloved soulmate, Coral. Mum and dad together again resting in peace with their Lord forever. Loving memories in our hearts are ours to cherish.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Sept. 11, 2019