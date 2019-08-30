|
Martin Robert John 'Bob' Born 04/06/1951 Healesville Died 25/08/2019 Warracknabeal Loved husband of Sue. Loved stepfather of Danielle and Aaron. Grandfather to B.Jack, Rachel, Josh, Miles. Great Grandie to Mayla and Eva. Brother of Coral and uncle to Tania and Kellie. 'May the winds of our love blow softly and whisper for you to hear, of how much we love and miss you and forever keep you near.' All our love. In keeping with Bob's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Aug. 30, 2019