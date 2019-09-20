Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon RIGBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon RIGBY

Add a Memory
Simon RIGBY Notice
Rigby Simon 56 years old Simon, little did we know on the morning of September 11th, 2019. The overwhelming sorrow this day would bring. Tragically killed while he was at work. The shock was so great and the grief so severe, 'oh how we wish you were still here'. Simon was a much-loved dad to Matthew, Amanda and Mikaela. A devoted husband to Lee-Anne of 32 years. He was also a much loved son-in-law to Veronica and James McKinlay (dec), much-loved brother-in-law to Christine, Sheardy and their families, Maureen, Paul and their families, Samantha and her family.



logo
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.