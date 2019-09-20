|
Rigby Simon 56 years old Simon, little did we know on the morning of September 11th, 2019. The overwhelming sorrow this day would bring. Tragically killed while he was at work. The shock was so great and the grief so severe, 'oh how we wish you were still here'. Simon was a much-loved dad to Matthew, Amanda and Mikaela. A devoted husband to Lee-Anne of 32 years. He was also a much loved son-in-law to Veronica and James McKinlay (dec), much-loved brother-in-law to Christine, Sheardy and their families, Maureen, Paul and their families, Samantha and her family.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Sept. 20, 2019