Una Doreen PETERS

Una Doreen PETERS Notice
Peters (nee Lehmann) Una Doreen Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19th March 2020, aged 96 at Dunmunkle Lodge, loved wife of Ray (dec). Loved mother and mother in law to John & Helen, Lyn & Sonny, Ken, Geoff & Marion. Grandma & Nan to Brant & Nancy, Wesley & Owen - Chris, Leah & Garry - Mark & Sandy - Jol, Bo & Tara. Great Gran to Natasha & Alonso - Jackson, Ella & Lilly - Meika & Caleb. Una has now joined her beloved husband in heaven. Forever in our hearts, and may you rest in peace with God. A Private Funeral for Una has been held at the Warracknabeal Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday 24th March 2020.



Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 27, 2020
